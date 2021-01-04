Scores of Boko Haram terrorists eliminated, hideouts destroyed –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has informed that scores of terrorists have been eliminated and their hideouts destroyed during an onslaught by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who informed that the terrorists were eliminated at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari, both in Borno State.

Enenche further noted that the operation which was an additional air interdiction mission against Boko Haram in the area was conducted by the Air Task Force at the weekend.

READ ALSO: DHQ says 10 abducted victims in Zamfara rescued by troops

He said; Fighter jets and helicopter gunships flew to the area on credible intelligence about recently established Boko Haram camps where they stow weapons, equipment, and launch attacks.

“Overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists, leading to the neutralization of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores,” Enenche noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions