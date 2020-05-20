Scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed during Dapchi attack —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has revealed that an unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists who arrived in no fewer than five vehicles were killed in Dapchi town in Yobe State.

DHQ’s Defence Media Operations said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the insurgents were about to launch an attack on Dapchi town prompting the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole to deploy military jets which killed scores of the terrorists.

The DMO Coordinator, Maj Gen John Enenche also informed that the Boko Haram fighters also went to Gajigana community in the Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State, where they attempted to overrun a military base, but were attacked and annihilated by two helicopter gunships.

He said; “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Monday neutralised an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed two of their gun trucks on the outskirts of Dapchi town.

“The air operation was conducted following reports that the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province terrorists, in about five vehicles, had launched an attack on the town. A helicopter gunship was scrambled to engage the terrorists and scored direct hits on their vehicles, killing the occupants.

“Meanwhile, troops of 212 Battalion, Sector 1, repelled another Boko Haram and ISWAP attack on Gajigana in Borno State. The unit earlier received intelligence report on the Boko Haram’s advancement to attack troops’ location at Gajigana from Goni Usmanti village.

“In response to the terrorists’ attack on ground troops, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to provide Close Air Support and engaged the terrorists,” Enenche concluded.

