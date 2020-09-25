Scores of terrorists killed in Lake Chad, Sambisa during airstrikes –DHQ | Ripples Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the killing of several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ in Lake Chad and Sambisa forest during airstrikes on their hideouts.

This was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who said that the operation was carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

According to him, the strikes were launched under a subsidiary operation tagged ‘’Operation Hail Storm’’ with one of the targets located at Bula Sabo on the fringes of the Sambisa forest, identified as a settlement used as dwelling place by some terrorist commanders.

He said; “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships metted devastating hits on the target buildings, including a logistics facility.

“In the same vein, Dole, which is located in the Yale-Kokiwa axis near Dikwa, was targeted because the settlement was being used by the terrorists as a venue to plan and launch attacks against locations in the surrounding areas.”

Enenche added that the NAF attack aircraft similarly engaged the location, inflicting heavy damage on the insurgents’ structures and neutralising several fighters.

