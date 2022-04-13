S’Court affirms six-year jail term for ex-pension Director, Yusuf, orders N22.9bn refund

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, in Abuja, on Wednesday, affirmed the six-year imprisonment imposed on a former Federal Director of Pensions (FDP,) Mr John Yakubu.

Justice Tijani Abubakar who delivered the judgment, also ordered him to refund N22.9 billion misappropriated police pension fund to government coffers with immediate effect.

Justice Abubakar described the appeal of the former pension director to deflect the six-year jail term as frivolous and bare of merit and held that victims of the convicted Director deserved justice of the law.

Yusuf had taken the Federal Government to court in an attempt to overturn the six years imprisonment ruled by the Court of Appeal.

The former pension director was sent to prison in 2018 by the Court of Appeal in Abuja having been found guilty of siphoning a sum of N22.9 billion naira meant for Police Pensions.

Having felt that the ruling was not in line with the tenets of the rule of law, Yusuf appealed to the Supreme Court to revert the order.

