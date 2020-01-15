S’COURT JUDGMENT: Did Father Mbaka hear from God or man? Daddy Freeze gives his take

Controversial radio personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the prophecy made by Father Mbaka who last week said that Emeka Ihedioha should get ready to ”pack out” of the Imo state government house as Hope Uzodinma was coming to take over.

Daddy Freeze who commented on the prophecy which came to pass after the Supreme Court in its judgment on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma, said that God is not a fortune teller.

The radio personality further mocked those who believe that Fr Mbaka gave a prophecy that has come to pass calling on them to wake up as the clergy may have been informed about the ruling before the Supreme Court judgement.

Daddy Freeze wrote on Twitter; “Lol at those who think what father Mbaka said was a prophecy… God is not a fortune teller.

READ ALSO: Court strikes out car theft case against Naira Marley, siblings

“Someone on top of things could have squealed but you love myths, don’t you? 2 Timothy 4:4…New Living Translation: “They will reject the truth and chase after myths,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fr Mbaka is currently trending on Nigerian Twitter following his prophecy on the Imo State governorship election result and Supreme Court judgement.

Fr Mbaka in his New Year prophecy had said, “even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha”.

His prophecy came to pass on Tuesday evening when the Supreme Court sacked Governor Ihedioha and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo state governorship election staged in March, 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions