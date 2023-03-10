Politics
S’Court sacks ex-Gov Shekarau as senator-elect
The Supreme Court, on Friday, confirmed Senator Rufa’i Hanga as the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the 2023 general election after sacking Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.
Under the NNPP, Shekarau a former governor of Kano State, was named the victor of the 2023 Kano Central Senatorial District election.
Shekarau, a senator at the time, was a member of the NNPP and was selected to run for senator on that party’s platform.
Before the elections, he declared his departure from the NNPP and gave up his desire to run for senator in favor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Even though the NNPP replaced him with Hanga, the Independent National Electoral Commission later stated that it still recognized him as the rightful candidate.
Professor Tijjani Darma, the senatorial district’s returning officer, proclaimed Shekarau, who will be serving in the red chamber for a second term as winner.
Read also:2023: NNPP tackles INEC for refusing to replace Shekarau, other defectors on portal
Alhaji Abdulkarim Zaura, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, received 168,677 votes, while Shekarau received 456,787 votes, according to INEC.
Nonetheless, the nomination of Hanga as the legitimate candidate for the NNPP was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday.
A five-member judicial panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro criticised INEC’s failure to appoint Hanga as Shekarau’s replacement after the former deserted the party for the PDP before the election in a unanimous ruling.
The INEC appeal was denied by Judge Emmanuel Agim, who also delivered the lead judgment written by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji.
The Federal High Court and Court of Appeal’s earlier, concurrent judgements affirming Hanga as the legitimate candidate of the NNPP, both issued in Abuja were also upheld by the apex court.
