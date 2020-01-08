S’Court’s validation of the election of Ikpeazu, our other governors good for democracy —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the elections of Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Darius Ishaku of Abia, Delta and Taraba states respectively.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the ruling was an inevitable validation of the wishes and aspiration of the people as expressed in the March 2019 governorship elections in the respective states.

The statement read: “The PDP observes that the ruling of the apex court is a victory for democracy and the triumph of the people over forces that sought to forcefully take over control of their states.

“The party, therefore, urges the governors to continue in their qualitative governance for which the people overwhelmingly re-elected them.

“It also charges the governors to continue in their commitment to programmes that are geared towards empowering the people and reducing the level of poverty in the country.

“The PDP reminded the governors as well as all other officials elected and appointed on the platform of the party that Nigerians across the board are looking up to them for solution and direction.”

