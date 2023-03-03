Politics
SDP candidate, Adebayo alleges APC, LP, PDP engaged in vote-buying, others in Nigeria’s election
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, alleged on Friday the three major political parties in the country were involved in irregularities in last weekend’s presidential election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.
However, Abubakar and Obi had both claimed they won the election and vowed to reclaim their stolen mandate in court.
Adebayo, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the process failed the integrity test.
He argued that APC, PDP and LP engaged in vote buying during the election.
READ ALSO: SDP’s Adebayo congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on poverty, insecurity
The SDP candidate said: “Atiku Abubakar cheated me of my votes in Katsina and Adamawa States. He bought votes with N200. What I’m saying is that the process is flawed. Therefore, it is not an honest process. Every political party complaining now had a budget for influencing INEC in their so-called logistics budget.
“In the polling unit where I voted, Labour Party cheated, PDP cheated, and APC cheated more than the rest of them. Vote buying is cheating. APC used recharge cards to cheat, Labour brought dollar notes and PDP was giving people money, why will I not complain?
“Anyone who wants to challenge the election can challenge the election. Everything is wrong with the election. It is not only what happened on that day of collation that was wrong with the election. People cheated and bought votes, and people confiscated the INEC process. Many of those complaining now cheated in many places. Overall, it is not a transparent process.”
