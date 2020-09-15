SDP candidate, Akpoti, wants U.S visa ban extended to INEC officials

Natasha Akpoti, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Kogi State, has declared that the decision by the US government to place a visa ban on some Nigerian politicians validates her claims that the governorship election was rigged.

The politician who was reacting to the United States’ visa ban on individuals who undermined electoral processes in Nigeria in a statement on Tuesday also added that the ban imposed on election riggers should be extended to principal officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She applauded the decision by the US government and also noted in the statement that Nigeria doesn’t exist in isolation, but as part of a community of third world countries whose actions shape her international relations with allies.

The statement by Natasha Akpoti reads; “The action by the US government goes a long way to validate all claims my party and I made at the courts with regards to the gross irregularities of electoral processes amidst violence to install Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi state.

“To think the Supreme Court dismissed my petition as being flimsy and lacked evidence whereas all INEC result sheets tendered as evidence had no SDP on them; shows the depth of corruption and dishonesty of the Nigerian judicial system.

“Nigeria should remember that she doesn’t exist in isolation but as part of a community of third world countries whose actions shape her international relations with allies.

“No doubt, the Nov. 2019 election has setback Nigeria’s democracy decades of progress backwards and I do hope this ban is limited not only to the individuals in Kogi state government but principals of institutions who were saddled with the responsibility to ensure free, fair and safe elections such as INEC,” the statement concluded.

