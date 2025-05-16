SDP declares readiness for 2027 elections

On Thursday, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) declared its readiness to take over power in Nigeria in 2027.

The SDP National Vice Chairman, North-Central, Abubakar Dogara, stated this during the party’s Zonal Caucus meeting in Nasarawa State.

He described the SDP as “the new bride of Nigeria,” saying the party’s membership is growing rapidly across the country.

“We are holding meetings at the zonal, national, ward, state, and local government levels.

“It’s all part of our preparations. Our membership cards are consistently exhausted at the state level,” he said.

He added that the party was building strong grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“So, we are preparing to take over the leadership of the country come 2027, by the grace of God. I believe SDP is now the bride of the nation,” Dogara stated.

He urged Nigerians to join the party at their respective wards and support its candidates to transform the country’s political narrative.

Also speaking at the meeting, the SDP Chairman in Benue State, Idoko Idoto, expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the next elections.

“Come 2027, I assure you, SDP is coming with full force. SDP will take over Benue State and Nigeria.

“We’ll win all the senatorial seats, House of Representatives, and the State Assembly will not be left out,” he declared.

