SDP dismisses report of dissolution of Ondo executive

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Tuesday dismissed reports that it had dissolved the party executive committee in Ondo State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, called for peace and calmness in the party.

He noted that the report was the work of usurpers and should not be paid any attention.

He said that for avoidance of doubt, the SDP NEC had not dissolved any elected state organ of the party neither in Ondo State nor anywhere else across the country.

Mohammed said: “We urge the leaders and members of the party in the state to ignore any directive from usurpers who hold no position but are purporting to exercise powers that they do not have to dissolve any organ of the party.

“We are yet to receive any official notification of the resignation of the erstwhile elected state chairman of Ondo State, Chief Korede Duyile.

“It is within the powers of the state Executive Committee of the party to appoint one of its elected members to occupy any vacant position and notify the National Secretariat of such an event.

“However, particulars of the successor who will assume the position in an acting capacity would be forwarded to the national headquarters for ratification or otherwise.”

