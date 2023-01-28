SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, others, says Nigeria deserves fresh air

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has ruled out alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties ahead of February polls.

Talks of alliance between political parties had recently formed part of the electioneering campaigns in the country.

Adebayo, in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday and obtained by Ripples Nigeria, insisted the ruling party had destroyed the country with its crass incompetence.

He also described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a desperate coterie of sinners unrepentant about their egregious ways during its 16-year of being in charge.

He said: “We will never work with APC or PDP. Because anybody who loves Nigeria will never want those confused people to come back to power at this time. APC is a confused party; this is not an insult at all. They are in power yet say they are going to change the government.

READ ALSO:Suspected political thugs attack SDP secretariat in Rivers

“PDP will never repent, because it doesn’t mind God doesn’t mine sinners but the job of the sinners is to repent. If you’re in government for 16 years and you have been out of power for eight years still as sluggish, fraudulent, deceptive and comical as before, then you can never change. So it’s best for Nigerians to vote differently.”

Adebayo said he would be happy to see both the historically big two parties in the country out of power, even though he doesn’t win election next month.

He also threw a dig at the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he was part and parcel of the fraudulent government.

“I will go to bed very happy even if I don’t win, PDP and APC should be out of power. I will be very happy. But I’ll be very happy to be the president of the country because I now realize that Nigerians can go to bed happy.

“When I mention PDP and APC, it includes Peter Obi because he’s still part of PDP. He just borrowed Labour Party for one way or the other”, Adebayo concluded.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now