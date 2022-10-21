SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, accuses APC of plagiarizing campaign slogan

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adebayo Adewole, on Friday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plagiarizing his campaign slogan.

Adewole, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, described the ruling party as a copycat.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on Friday unveiled the manifesto of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 general elections.

The manifesto, which explicitly explains the Action Plan of the former Lagos State governor for Nigerians, goes with the slogan “Renewed Hope.”

Speaking on the programme, Adewole said the ruling party was overtly unorganized.

The lawyer branded the APC campaign slogan as a shabby attempt to ape his own policy document, saying the ruling party would be defeated next year.

He also took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and others who have refused to speak to Nigerians directly about their plans.

Adewole said: “This is them plagiarizing and borrowing slogans they don’t understand. You could see that they’re running on something different. They see that ours is ‘hope again 2023’ and fancier. You could see how bipolar they sound when they talk about their programme.

“They’re a copycat. We could see how they’re struggling in front of you making a series of denials. It’s like they are aliens who are just producing concoctions. That will not distract us. We’ll face our own.

“I’m speaking for myself. Many of them are hiding. Some have run abroad in Paris and other cities sending spokespersons to come on air and start giving you reported speech.”

