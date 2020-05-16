SDP rules out merger ahead of Ondo guber poll

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State said on Saturday it would not merge or enter into any alliance with any political party ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the Reconciliation and Development Committee of the SDP in Ondo State, Mr. Oladele Ogunbameru, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said contrary to report on merger, the party was committed and faithful to the objectives of its founding fathers.

He said SDP had never participated in any merger talk with political parties and was, therefore, not involved in any “Third Force Arrangement.”

Ogunbameru said: “SDP is still very much around in Ondo State, and we have not collapsed our structures with political party or parties.

“I wish to reiterate that the issue of merger with other political parties is not on the agenda of SDP.

“SDP leadership was not part of any merger talk to adopt any party outside SDP.

“We only engage in coalition talks with the deregistered political parties for the purpose of sheltering them so that they will not go into final extinction.

READ ALSO: Borno govt uncovers fraud in pension system

“By the grace of God and the electorate, SDP will contest and win the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State and form the next government in the state comes February 24, 2021.”

He appealed to members of the SDP in the state to continue with the ongoing membership drive to woo members of other political parties to the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions