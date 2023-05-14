SDP senatorial aspirant rejoins APC in Bauchi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial aspirant in Bauchi North district, Ibrahim Mohammed Baba, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Baba served as the member of the House of Representatives for the Katagum Federal Constituency under the APC platform from 2015 to 2019.

The ex-lawmaker announced his resignation from the SDP in Azare, headquarters of Katagum local government area of the state on Saturday.

He was later received into the APC by the party chairman in Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa ward in Azare, Katagum LGA, Malam Adamu Abubakar.

Baba, who addressed journalists after declaring for the APC, said he rejoined the party to contribute its quota to the party growth in the state and the country as a whole.

He said: “The main reason for my coming back into the APC is to partake in rectifying some of its identified anomalies while placing it on a sound footing ahead.

“This was the major reason some of us decided to stage a comeback into the APC in order to revive the party.”

