SDP’s Adebayo congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on poverty, insecurity

Former presidential candidate under the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has extended his congratulations to the winner of 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his rivals– Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi with 6,101,533 votes to come third and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso who scored 1,496,687 votes.

In a congratulatory message posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Adebayo charged the president-elect to prioritize the common good of ordinary Nigerians.

The former presidential candidate said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must not continue with its hypocrisy and deceit, saying Nigeria deserves better.

He also commended the courage of other contestants and implored them to seek redress through legal process.

Adebayo wrote: “I congratulate @officialABAT on his declaration by @inecnigeria as President-Elect of Nigeria. I wish him God’s guidance and wisdom to work for ordinary Nigerians. Poverty and Insecurity must be tackled within Chapter 2 of the Constitution.Nigeria deserves better. Be honest, firm.

“Victory for the politician is sweet on election night but what is in it for the people? Victory for the people is when good governance delivers accountability, justice and fairness in socioeconomic well-being of the common people. @OfficialAPCNg can’t repeat hypocrisy and deceit.

“I also congratulate @atiku, @PeterObi and other candidates for their massive victories and contributions to democratic process. I respect the right of every candidate and party to lawful protest and legal redress. Whatever is learnt from such a challenge will improve justice.”

