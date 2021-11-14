S/E Govs arresting innocent citizens in guise of tackling insecurity -IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday accused the Governors of the South-East of arresting innocent residents in the guise of tackling insecurity in the region.

This was contained in a statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who urged the Governors to release all “Biafrn youths” in detention across the region lest they face the wrath of residents in the region.

The statement reads, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to reiterate once again to place the world on notice over the incessant abductions, killings, arresting and burning down of properties worth billions of Naira in Biafraland by the compromised Nigeria security agents operating in Biafraland.

“They have continued to arrest innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN and IPOB members just to hang them while the real mass murderers – Fulani bandits are roaming freely on the streets. We strongly condemn the arrest of a lady in Obowo Imo State whom we understand is to be wedded by December this year. What wickedness to keep a lady about to wed in detention for committing no crime other than being a Biafran! Can this be done to a Fulani? Yet our political elite see no evil in this!

READ ALSO: IPOB orders arrest of persons enforcing sit-at-home in South-East

“We wonder if southeast governors still have any modicum of shame in them? How do they pride themselves as governors when the Fulani are busy clamping their youths into cells and killing others and down properties worth billions with impunity yet they watch idly and do nothing?

“These governors should brace up for the wrath of the people if they fail to secure the immediate release of all innocent Biafrans youths illegally detained by the hypocritical NIGERIA security agencies in their States. We equally condemn several attacks in communities in Orsu, Orlu, Obowo of Imo, and Ihiala LGAs in Imo and Anambra States.”

The separatist group also appealed to religious leaders to intervene before the issue snowballed into a crisis.

“We are letting religious leaders and traditional rulers call them to order before it gets out of hand because IPOB won’t continue to let them go scot-free unless they release those arrested in their different states,” Powerful said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now