Search for ex-governor Dariye’s father abducted in June still ongoing —Police

September 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Plateau State Police Command said on Sunday the search for Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of a former governor of the state, Joshua Dariye, was ongoing.

The octogenarian was abducted by gunmen at his residence in Bokkos local government area of the state in June.

The command spokesman, Ubah Ogaba, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, however said the Force had not given up on efforts to rescue the ex-governor’s father.

He said: “We are still investigating the matter. We will not spare any efforts until we find him no matter how long it takes while those found to be involved in his abduction will not go unpunished.”

