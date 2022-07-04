S’East can’t get Presidency, should choose between Biafra, SGF, Senate President —Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has told leaders in the South-East to forget the idea of producing a President in 2023 and rather choose between achieving a Biafra Republic, or aspiring to get the position of a Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) or the Senate President.

Igbokwe who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, further charged South-East leaders to decide what they want ahead of the 2023 general elections as they do not have a strong presidential candidate that can defeat the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Read also: Joe Igbokwe lashes at Peter Obi, says ex-Anambra Gov is just an overrated trader

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday night, Igbokwe said Igbo leaders should be definite about the positions they want and present their position to Tinubu when he becomes president in 2023.

“Leaders of Igbo Nation must collectively and clearly bring their thoughts together to say what we want. We want SSG and SP. We want Biafra too. What do we want as critical stakeholders in Nigeria?” Igbokwe wrote.

