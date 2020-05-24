S’East govs reject community policing template proposed by IGP

The South-East Governors’ Forum on Sunday rejected the community policing template proposed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The governors took the decision at an enlarged meeting held in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, and the Deputy Governors of Anambra and Abia States.

Also at the meeting were the Present-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, former Governor of the old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwodo and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, among others.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the Chairman of the Forum, David Umahi, the governors accused the IGP of going contrary to earlier agreement reached on the matter.

The communiqué read: “The recent communication from the Inspector- General of Police to our governors on community policing composition was not in keeping with the agreement we reached with him during his last visit to the South-East.

“In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement.

“The South-East Governors and their leaders request the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached on community policing at Enugu.”

