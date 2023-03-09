S’East group alleges plot to assassinate Rhodes-Vivour ahead of Lagos elections

A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has alleged of schemes to assassinate the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, who warned against any attack, saying Lagos State is for everybody.

Social media had been agog with ethnic slurs amongst various groups in the wake of Labour Party’s performance in the just concluded presidential election in the state.

The LP candidate has an Igbo heritage through his mother.

Nonetheless, Ibem, in his statement, said, “We condemn in strongest terms the evil plot by political thugs in Lagos State to assassinate the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Architect Gbadebo Patrick. We warn them to drop such evil plots.

“We warn MC Oluomo and his thugs to steer clear of voting centres and stop harassing and intimidating innocent voters with dangerous weapons. The voters only want to exercise their franchise.

“We condemn the undemocratic role played by the ruling party to rig the vote of Nigerians who came out en masse to vote for presidential and National Assembly candidates of their choices in Lagos State. We warn that such should not repeat itself in the forthcoming elections.

“It is forward ever and backwards never. We as Nigerian youths are united in this fight to have a better nation where elected political office holders will be accountable to the people who elected them and not to any godfather anywhere.”

