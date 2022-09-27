S’East PDP receives ‘Igbo son’, Okowa, as Atiku visits party stakeholders in Enugu

The South-East caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will on Tuesday, receive Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Ifeanyi Okowa, as an “Igbo son”, when the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, visits the state to hold a stakeholders meeting with leaders of the party in the region.

The meeting is part of PDP’s consultation and sensitisation ahead of the commencement of campaign on September 28.

Atiku is expected to be accompanied on the visit by Okowa, National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim, Chairman of PDP Presidential Council and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, the Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, among others.

The PDP leaders from the South-East expected at the stakeholders’ meeting include Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Senator Ben Obi, former PDP Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metu, former PDP National Chairman, Okwesilieze Nwodo, all PDP national officials from the South East and state party executives.

