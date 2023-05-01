SEC blacklists six e-commerce platforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has blacklisted six online trading companies in its ongoing bid to sanitise the country’s e-commerce space.

In a circular issued on Monday in Abuja, the commission said the platforms had not been registered and described their financial services as authorised.

It listed the companies to include Prime Invest and Primeinv co, FXBoxed, New Finance LLC and New Fx Limited, Axi24, Evolve Consulting LCC, and Trust Fund- Mining Global Pty Limited.

The circular read: “The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the under-listed e-commerce companies and their websites offering online trading platforms to the investing public.

“Members of the public are advised to adopt the greatest diligence in making investment choices.

“In view of the above, the general public is hereby warned that any person dealing with the above-mentioned e-commerce websites is doing so at his or her own risk.”

The SEC had earlier warned Nigerians against patronising some companies blacklisted by Italy’s securities regulator, Commissione Nazionale per le Soecieta’ e la Borsa (CONSOB).

