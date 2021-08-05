Secession not solution to Nigeria’s challenges —Gov Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has warned that secession is not the way out of the current challenges afflicting the country.

Ganduje said this at the 2nd quarterly public lecture series of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Press Corps on Thursday in Abuja.

He recommended dialogue as a panacea that should be embraced by secessionists to address perceived grievances.

The theme of the lecture, which was attended by APC chieftains, members of State Executive Councils, and legislators, was: “Sustaining A United and Indivisible Nigeria: A Myth or Reality”.

“Let me repeat here that Nigeria is a united and indivisible country; our Constitution has taken care of that, I don’t see secession as the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation.

“Instead, advocates of secession should have a change of heart and I recommend dialogue as a crucial option for addressing their problems.

“Besides, there is a National Assembly where some of the grievances can be addressed,” Ganduje said.

According to him, dialogue is a far better alternative that costs less than consequences of the wedge that had been erected to frustrate more flow of conversations between government and citizens to arrive at a national consensus.

He said that Nigerians have to devise solutions to the challenges such as the huge infrastructure deficit, shrinking oil revenue and looming food insecurity.

Ganduje said it was important at this time that the media was used for the promotion of peace and stability in the country.

He however noted that while democracy gave citizens the right to air their views, this should not be translated to grievances, violence or bloodshed.

“While the unity of Nigeria should be discussed, the agitators must be strongly cautioned to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

“This should be done without perpetrating acts that could be interpreted as an attempt to enthrone instability and dismember the country,” he said.

He added that those on the streets of South West or South Eastern states, carrying dangerous weapons, attacking security personnel and formations as well as innocent citizens should be cautioned.

The governor stressed that such persons should be cautious not to become cannon fodders for mischief-making.

He also advised the media not to be used to promote fake news and hate speeches, saying that in the course of its duty, the media should ensure strict observance of the ethics of the profession.

