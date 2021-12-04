Secession not the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi Kayode, said on Saturday that secession would not end the country’s problems.

Fayemi, who stated this in his keynote address at the 21st Anniversary celebration of Mambayya House in Kano, cautioned Nigerians that secession would not solve the challenges, but duplicate them.

The governor said: “If we break up into three places, the problem will be replicated into three places. If we break up a hundred places, the problems will be replicated a hundred times.”

Fayemi noted that South Sudan fought with Sudan for almost half a century to gain independence, but went back later to fight itself.

He also listed the example of Eritrea and Ethiopia who fought a bitter war after they broke up.

He added that the citizens needed “a united Nigeria that is founded on core principles of equity, fairness and of justice to all.”

