Second batch of Sudan returnees sets to arrive in Abuja

The second batch of Nigerians evacuated from crisis-torn Sudan will arrive in the country later on Thursday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed the development on its Twitter handle – @nidcom_gov.

The agency was however silent on the exact time the aircraft conveying the returnees would touch down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The first batch of 270 Nigerians, comprising mostly students arrived in Abuja at 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Sudan: Max Air to evacuate 560 Nigerians from Egypt

The Federal Government had deployed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Air Peace planes to airlift Nigerians from Egypt after they fled Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between two military units loyal to the country’s top commanders.

We are expecting the 2nd batch any moment from now. https://t.co/uvD2K2X42X — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 4, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now