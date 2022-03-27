Second black box of crashed Chinese aircraft found

The second black box from the China Eastern airline plane which crashed on Monday has been found by searchers.

The black box which contains data such as speed, altitude and heading, was found on Sunday, according to Chinese state media, after the the first black box was found on Wednesday.

The China Eastern passenger plane, a Boeing 737-800 flight from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed after it nosedived into a mountainside in Guangxi province, killing all 132 passengers and crew members on board, in what has been described as China’s worst plane crash in a decade.

“The second black box from China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on Sunday, March 27,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane was equipped with two flight recorders, one in the rear passenger cabin tracking flight data, and the other a cockpit voice recorder.

With both black boxes now recovered, investigators should be able to begin to piece together what caused the plane to fall more than 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) in just more than a minute, though this could take weeks or months for investigators to figure out what caused the MU5735 flight to crash.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) on Saturday, confirmed that all of the people on board the aircraft had died, and that it had confirmed almost all of their identities through DNA testing.

All 123 passengers and nine crew members were Chinese nationals,” the Xinhua news agency said.

