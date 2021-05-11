Second Niger bridge to be completed next year ---NSIA chief, Orji | Ripples Nigeria

News
Second Niger bridge to be completed next year —NSIA chief, Orji
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji has said the second Niger Bridge would be completed before the end of next year.
Orji disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV’s morning show, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
Also, he confirmed that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed next year, saying that if not for COVID-19 the two projects would be near completion.
His words: “As for the second Niger bridge, the decking has been completed and I am sure that before the end of the second or third quarter of next year the bridge will be completed.
READ ALSO: FG assures host communities of 2022 delivery date for Second Niger Bridge
“In the case of Lagos-Ibadan express road, the pandemic affected it also but we are sure it will be completed by next year.
“The challenges we have on the Lagos Ibadan road is that some private individuals have built structures obstructing the road but that is not insurmountable.
“Both legacy projects will be completed next year and as for funding I think we can take care of that”.
Speaking on the finances of NSIA in 2020 even in the face of the pandemic, Orji said the authority had a beautiful year despite the pandemic as its revenue hit about N180.9 billion.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Latest Tech News
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...