Second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa may overwhelm health care system –Minister

There are fears that the health care system in South Africa may be overwhelmed as the country faces a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has fast spread across the globe.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize who said the country is now experiencing a second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, four provinces – Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng – are the key drivers of the new wave as the country reported 6,079 new cases on Wednesday.

The minister said there was a spike in infections among those aged between 15 to 19 years “believed to be due to a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence” to safety measures.

“If this trajectory continues our health care system will be overwhelmed by the numbers,” he warned.

