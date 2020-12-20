Secondus asks Buhari to resign having admitted failure in solving security problem

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus has asked Muhammadu Buhari to resign his position as Presiden.

He said since Buhari had finally acknowledged the failure of his security chiefs to secure the country, that the honourable thing left for him to do was to resign his position as President.

A tweet posted on Buhari’s verified Twitter handle on Friday, December 18, had quoted Buhari to have said during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), that the efforts of the service chiefs in securing the country “are not good enough.”

Responding in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, on Saturday. Secondus said Buhari should “resign now, after admitting failure on security.”

The statement read in part, “As the buck stops on the table of the Commander-in-Chief, the President should accept his failure and stop looking for excuses.

“I find it extremely unacceptable that after the President disregarded all wise counsel to rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness, he is now turning round to admit their failure and blame operatives whom he kept even in their apparent inefficiency.”

