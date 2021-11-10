Secondus congratulates Soludo, praises INEC

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, congratulated the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Wednesday declared Soludo, who represented the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the winner of the election held last Saturday.

He scored 112,229 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Vincent Ozigbo, and 16 others in the election.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, Secondus said with Soludo’s victory, the people had spoken and democracy put in action.

The embattled PDP chairman said though he had desired that his party should win the election but as true democrats, they would always respect the will of the people where and when it’s allowed to prevail.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and other critical players for deepening Nigeria’s democracy with their positive actions.

He expressed hope that the new spirit would be extended to future processes including the 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States and the 2023 general election.

