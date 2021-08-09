Politics
SECONDUS: PDP governors’ meeting ends in deadlock, holds Tuesday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ meeting on the party’s leadership crisis ended in a deadlock on Monday.
The meeting which took place at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, was convened by the governors to resolve the crisis caused by the increasing calls for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.
The meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).
Others were – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).
Members of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives had earlier on Monday demanded the immediate resignation of Secondus as the party’s chairman.
In a statement, the lawmakers insisted that the chairmanship’s resignation would be in the best interest of the party.
The caucus charged the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and governors to ensure the immediate and firm resolution of the current challenges rocking the party.
READ ALSO: Secondus vows to continue as PDP National Chairman, dismisses reports of resignation
But Secondus has vowed to remain in office despite the growing calls for his resignation by party stakeholders.
Tambuwal, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, told journalists at the end of the meeting that the governors would meet on the issue again on Tuesday.
He said: “We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.
“This meeting will continue tomorrow (Tuesday) with other stakeholders. Very soon, Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our resolution. But we are working towards resolving all issues as a family. By the grace of God, we are going to achieve that.”
