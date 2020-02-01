Secondus says PDP not considering name change, but merger

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has denied news making the rounds that the party was considering a name change ahead of the 2023 general election.

He however, hinted that the party was considering a merger ahead of the 2023 general elections if the opportunity presents itself.

Secondus who spoke on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja denied the speculation when asked, stating further, that the speculation was the handiwork of detractors.

“It is a speculation. I will regard it as gossip. We have not considered name change. It is not part of our agenda for now.

READ ALSO: I wouldn’t mind continuation of APC crisis if…. —Oshiomhole

Speaking further, Secondus also said that at the moment, the PDP was not bothered about where it will be zoning its 2023 presidential ticket but is more concerned about rebuilding the party.

When asked if the PDP was considering a merger ahead of the 2023 general elections in order to provide stiffer competition for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Secondus answered in the affirmative.

He said; Why not, when the time comes, if there is a need for people to pull their resources and strength together, it can happen; it is possible. Our focus is in making sure that our party is strong and viral and ready to win elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions