 Secondus tears PDP apart, as another exco member threatens to dump party
Secondus tears PDP apart, as another exco member threatens to dump party

15 seconds ago

2019: PDP leadership kicks as INEC dumps its Ogun candidates list for Kashamu’s

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth leader, Udeh Okoye, has threatened to dump the party if the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, fails to resign from his position.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday, Okoye accused Secondus of lacking the capacity to take the party to the next level, describing him as a weak and incompetent leader.

“He (Secondus) is not willing to take us anywhere, he is just there to make sure he enriches himself. I am here to make it very clear to all Nigerians that if Secondus does not resign, i am going to leave the party and resign for him to eat the party and own the party.

“The governors, if they don’t wade into this matter right now, if the leaders don’t wade into this matter right now, I assure every Nigerian that within the next 3, 4 days, my letter will be public,” Okoye said.

Read also: Former presidential aide, Okupe, blasts Wike for ‘disrespecting’ PDP chairman, Secondus

The PDP youth leader’s threat came shortly after seven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP resigned after calling for the removal of Secondus.

The seven officers who resigned includedthe Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy Women Leader, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Organising Secretary and the Deputy Legal Adviser.

The aggrieved PDP executives had variously complained about the inept leadership of Secondus, asking him to immediately relinquish his position as the party’s national chairman.

