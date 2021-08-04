Politics
Secondus tears PDP apart, as another exco member threatens to dump party
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth leader, Udeh Okoye, has threatened to dump the party if the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, fails to resign from his position.
In a statement he issued on Tuesday, Okoye accused Secondus of lacking the capacity to take the party to the next level, describing him as a weak and incompetent leader.
“He (Secondus) is not willing to take us anywhere, he is just there to make sure he enriches himself. I am here to make it very clear to all Nigerians that if Secondus does not resign, i am going to leave the party and resign for him to eat the party and own the party.
“The governors, if they don’t wade into this matter right now, if the leaders don’t wade into this matter right now, I assure every Nigerian that within the next 3, 4 days, my letter will be public,” Okoye said.
Read also: Former presidential aide, Okupe, blasts Wike for ‘disrespecting’ PDP chairman, Secondus
The PDP youth leader’s threat came shortly after seven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP resigned after calling for the removal of Secondus.
The seven officers who resigned includedthe Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy Women Leader, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Organising Secretary and the Deputy Legal Adviser.
The aggrieved PDP executives had variously complained about the inept leadership of Secondus, asking him to immediately relinquish his position as the party’s national chairman.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....