Secondus vows to continue as PDP National Chairman, dismisses reports of resignation

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has revealed that he will not resign his position.

Secondus said this in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Monday.

The national chairman also said that so far nothing warranted his resignation from the party position

He said: “Those tiny minority calling for my resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country my offense why I should resign.”

Secondus said that he would remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead the party 44 months ago.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working committee (NWC) as well as its caucus in the House of Representatives have called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The caucus led by Kingsley Chinda maintained that Secondus’ resignation would be in the best interest of the party.

It also charged the Board of Trustees (BOT) and Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure the immediate and firm resolution of the current challenges facing the party.

