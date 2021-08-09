Politics
Secondus vows to continue as PDP National Chairman, dismisses reports of resignation
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has revealed that he will not resign his position.
Secondus said this in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Monday.
The national chairman also said that so far nothing warranted his resignation from the party position
He said: “Those tiny minority calling for my resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country my offense why I should resign.”
READ ALSO: BREAKING: PDP Reps caucus calls for Secondus’ immediate resignation
Secondus said that he would remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead the party 44 months ago.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working committee (NWC) as well as its caucus in the House of Representatives have called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.
The caucus led by Kingsley Chinda maintained that Secondus’ resignation would be in the best interest of the party.
It also charged the Board of Trustees (BOT) and Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure the immediate and firm resolution of the current challenges facing the party.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...