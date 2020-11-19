Secret trial of Sheikh El-Zakzaky, wife adjourned to 2021

A Kaduna High Court has adjourned the secret trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife to 25 and 26 of January, 2021.

The case was adjourned on Wednesday by the court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada following the admission of six witnesses tendered by the prosecution counsel led by Mr Dari Bayero.

The prosecution counsel also promised the court to bring the remaining witnesses including a GOC when the hearing resumes next year.

This was contained in a statement from the President, media forum, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim Musa, who explained that the State presented two Army officers who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna High Court yesterday.

The statement also revealed that a Director from the Department of State Security Services, DSS, was among the four witnesses that were admitted in court yesterday.

“Others were residents of Gyallesu where the Sheikh lived before the army’s attack in December, 2015,” the statement added.

