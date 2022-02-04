Security agencies get Buhari’s approval to access NIMC database

Several security services have been granted access to the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) database by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy on Thursday.

The minister disclosed this while speaking to Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of a technology event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the development would enhance security as it would help security operatives to go after kidnappers and other criminals.

The minister also confirmed that the development had been conveyed to the relevant security agencies.

Pantami however did not give the names of the security agencies, but noted that his office through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will be providing support to help security agencies access the database.

As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had issued over seventy-one million (71m) NINs with over fourteen thousand (14,000) enrolment centres set up across the country.

