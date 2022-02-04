Politics
Security agencies get Buhari’s approval to access NIMC database
Several security services have been granted access to the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) database by President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was disclosed by Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy on Thursday.
The minister disclosed this while speaking to Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of a technology event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
READ ALSO: NIMC allays fear of hack, database breach, says server ‘optimally secure’
According to him, the development would enhance security as it would help security operatives to go after kidnappers and other criminals.
The minister also confirmed that the development had been conveyed to the relevant security agencies.
Pantami however did not give the names of the security agencies, but noted that his office through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will be providing support to help security agencies access the database.
As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had issued over seventy-one million (71m) NINs with over fourteen thousand (14,000) enrolment centres set up across the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...