Security agents arrest dethroned Emir of Kano, whisk him to Nasarawa

March 9, 2020
The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been reportedly arrested by security operatives and whisked him out of the state.

Unconfirmed reports said the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa State where the deposed Emir will spend the rest of his life.

He was arrested after the security operatives sealed off the palace.

Before he was taken away, Sanusi was reportedly put under house arrest by the detachment of security operatives comprising the Department of State Service (DSS), police and the military.

The state government had said on Monday the Emir was dethroned allegedly disrespecting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other authorities in the state.

