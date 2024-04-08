Security agents arrest NRM governorship candidate in Rivers

Security agents on Monday arrested the National Rescue Movement (NRM) governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, Sobomabo Jackrich.

Jackrich was arrested by men in military camouflage from his residence in Usokun in the Degema local government area of the state.

Two of the ex-Niger Delta agitator’s aides died in the operation.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development to journalists.

She, however, dismissed the claim that the NRM candidate was abducted by men dressed in military attire.

“He was not kidnapped but arrested by security personnel, though not by the police,” Iringe-Koko added.

