Security agents clash during Buhari’s visit to Kaduna

Security agents clashed during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kaduna State on Thursday.

The President began a two-day working visit to the state on Thursday and commissioned some projects undertaken by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

Trouble started when some security personnel suspected to be Department of State Service (DSS) operatives stopped a vehicle on Governor El-Rufai’s convoy from accessing the new Kawo Bridge immediately after the President climbed the bridge to commission it.

This led to exchange of blows between other security operatives at the scene.

However, senior security officials quickly stepped in and prevented the matter from escalating.

