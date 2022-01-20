News
Security agents clash during Buhari’s visit to Kaduna
Security agents clashed during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kaduna State on Thursday.
The President began a two-day working visit to the state on Thursday and commissioned some projects undertaken by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.
Trouble started when some security personnel suspected to be Department of State Service (DSS) operatives stopped a vehicle on Governor El-Rufai’s convoy from accessing the new Kawo Bridge immediately after the President climbed the bridge to commission it.
READ ALSO: How I escaped bomb attack in Kaduna 2014 – Buhari
This led to exchange of blows between other security operatives at the scene.
However, senior security officials quickly stepped in and prevented the matter from escalating.
