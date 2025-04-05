Security agents destroy criminals’ camp in Anambra

Police and other security operatives in Anambra have destroyed a criminal camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.

He said the sting operation was undertaken by the police-led Joint Security Team comprising the Army, Navy, Department of State Security, and Anambra State Vigilante on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The security operatives were acting on information received over time and dislodged a criminal Camp at Ogbunka.



“The JTF were in a six (6) hours gun battle with the armed criminals, but due to its superior firepower, diffused some explosives used as shields on the camp by the hoodlums.”

Ikenga added that the team also recovered items, including pots, foodstuffs, and parts of dismembered vehicles, suspected to be stolen.

He revealed that some of the criminals escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

