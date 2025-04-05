Connect with us

News

Security agents destroy criminals’ camp in Anambra

Published

3 hours ago

on

Police and other security operatives in Anambra have destroyed a criminal camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.

He said the sting operation was undertaken by the police-led Joint Security Team comprising the Army, Navy, Department of State Security, and Anambra State Vigilante on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The security operatives were acting on information received over time and dislodged a criminal Camp at Ogbunka.

READ ALSO: Security agents rescue three kidnapped persons in Anambra

“The JTF were in a six (6) hours gun battle with the armed criminals, but due to its superior firepower, diffused some explosives used as shields on the camp by the hoodlums.”

Ikenga added that the team also recovered items, including pots, foodstuffs, and parts of dismembered vehicles, suspected to be stolen.

He revealed that some of the criminals escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 − nine =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...