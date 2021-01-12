Security agents foil bandit attack on Niger community

The Joint Security Task Force on Tuesday foiled an attack by bandits on Erena town, Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Residents of the community told journalists that the bandits stormed the community in large numbers but were repelled by the task force in the area.

According to them, a gun duel between operatives of the task force and the hoodlums last about four hours.

However, the bandits set fire to the task force operational vehicle.

The Co-Convener of Shiroro Youths Forum, Bello Ibrahim, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that in the early hours of today, bandits in their large numbers stormed Erena town in an attempt to wreak havoc on defenceless, peaceful and unsuspecting locals.

“They were engaged in a fierce gun battle which lasted hours and consequently, the criminals couldn’t gain access to the town. There were sporadic gunshots as sounds of gunshots could be heard from all over the place.

“On the whole, the deadly attack by the bandits was successfully repelled. Kudos to our gallant forces and local vigilantes for this heroic outing.”

