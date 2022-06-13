News
Security agents kill bandit, recover AK47 rifle, 9 motorcycles in Kaduna
A combined team of police and military operatives killed a suspected bandit along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna, said the security agents also recovered one AK47 rifle and nine operational motorcycles during the operation.
He said the feat was another indication of synergy between the police and the military in the state.
Jalige said: “On Monday, June 13, at 2:55 a.m. a team of Police Operation Puff Adder and that of the army’s Operation Thunder Strike on routine patrol along the Kaduna-Abuja highway encountered the bandits at Sabon Sara.
“An exchange of gunfire ensued and the friendly forces truncated the bandits’ mission, forcing them to retreat into the forest. One of the bandits was neutralised in the operation.
“Upon a search of the general area, an AK47 rifle and nine bandits’ operational motorcycles were recovered.”
The police urged residents in the area to report people with suspected gunshot wounds to security agencies.
