Security agents kill four suspected bandits, arrests arms supplier in Kaduna

Security agents in Kaduna on Wednesday killed four suspected bandits along the Saminaka-Jos expressway in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the combined operatives of the Special Tactical Squad and the Kaduna State security outfit, codenamed Operation Yaki, also arrested a suspected supplier of arms and ammunition to bandits in the state.

He said the suspect, a woman, had confessed to the crime.

The statement read: “Sequel to its sustained onslaught against armed banditry and other criminal elements in the state the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS) in conjunction with Operation Yaki Kaduna state Command had on 15th June, 2022 at about 0650hrs while on the trail of suspected armed bandits intercepted their target along Saminaka – Jos expressway in a Sharon vehicle blue in color driven by one James Dawi m 31yrs old of Vom town , Jos South LGA Plateau State.

“The suspected bandits on sensing an unavoidable danger posed in their way to deliver some dangerous weapons to their cohorts, they immediately engaged the operatives firing sporadically. However, the operatives with tactical precision were able to terminally injure four suspects.

“The injured suspects were evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna where they were pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“Items recovered from the hoodlums include one AK49 rifle loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, AK47 rifle, one empty magazine, one hundred and thirty-four rounds of different calibers of live ammunition as well as an operational vehicle.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now