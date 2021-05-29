Security agents kill six IPOB members, arrest five others in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

News
Security agents kill six IPOB members, arrest five others in Rivers
Security agents on Thursday killed seven suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s enclaves at Agbomchia Forest in Rivers State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said five other members of the proscribed group were arrested by the security forces.
He said the raid was a joint operation between troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Service (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The statement read: “Troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, and 29 Battalion in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police, DSS, and NSCDC on Thursday conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas of Rivers State.
READ ALSO: IPOB says Nigerian Army lied over arrest of alleged ESN second-in-command
“In the firefight that ensued during the Clearance/Raid Operation, seven IPOB/ESN members were neutralised while five suspects arrested.
“Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces.
“The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.
“There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.
“The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralising the so-called unknown gunmen who are terrorising the region.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...