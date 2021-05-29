Security agents kill six IPOB members, arrest five others in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Security agents on Thursday killed seven suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s enclaves at Agbomchia Forest in Rivers State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said five other members of the proscribed group were arrested by the security forces.

He said the raid was a joint operation between troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Service (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The statement read: “Troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, and 29 Battalion in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police, DSS, and NSCDC on Thursday conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“In the firefight that ensued during the Clearance/Raid Operation, seven IPOB/ESN members were neutralised while five suspects arrested.

“Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces.

“The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.

“There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.

“The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralising the so-called unknown gunmen who are terrorising the region.”

