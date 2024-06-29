Security agents kill two suspected armed robbers in Nasarawa

A combined team of police and military operatives on Saturday killed two suspected armed robbers in Nasarawa State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development to journalists in Lafia.

He said the Karshi Divisional Office in Karu local government area of the state received a distress call about an ongoing robbery operation around Karshi By-Pass at 3:10 a.m., on Saturday.

Nansel said: “Upon receipt of the information, police operatives in collaboration with the military swiftly moved to the scene.

“On sighting security agents, the armed robbers opened fired on the joint team where a gun duel ensued.

“Consequently, two of the criminals were fatally injured and rushed to the hospital, where they subsequently died while receiving treatment and others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The general area was combed by the combined team, where two suspects all men and indigenes of Bauchi State, but residents of Nyanya and Orange Market Mararaba, Karu LGA, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Items recovered as exhibits from the suspects included three cartridges, three cutlasses, 19 mobile phones of different

