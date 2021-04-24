Security agents reportedly kill seven militia members in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Security agents reportedly kill seven militia members in Imo
A combined team of security personnel from the police, Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly killed seven militia members in Imo State.
Security sources told journalists on Saturday that the dead militias which included one Commander Ikonta were killed during an early morning raid on their hideout at Awomama village, Oru East local government area of the state.
According to the sources, three policemen and one soldier were seriously injured during the gun duel with the criminals.
READ ALSO: Political opposition behind attack on governor’s house —Imo govt
One of the sources claimed that the slain militias were behind the April 5 attack on the state’s custodial centre and headquarters of the police command both in Owerri, the state capital.
In the attack, the hoodlums freed 1,844 inmates of the custodial centre and razed several vehicles at the police command headquarters.
The criminals had also carried out five attacks on police facilities in the South-East this month.
