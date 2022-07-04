Security agents take over Bauchi Assembly as leadership crisis escalates

Security agents took over the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex as the leadership crisis rocking the parliament escalated on Monday.

At least 22 aggrieved members of the Assembly had on Friday passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the House and asked them to resign or face impeachment.

The Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Liaiso to the Governor, Sani Burra, confirmed the development in a statement in Bauchi, said the deployment of security operatives to the parliament was to prevent a breakdown of law and order after hoodlums tried to set fire to the complex on Sunday night.

Burra said: “Some unknown persons last night had attempted to burn the House complex as a result of which the security persons have taken over the place to avoid a break of law and order.

READ ALSO: Crisis hits Bauchi Assembly, as lawmakers warn Speaker to resign or be impeached

“Immediately I was contacted, I informed the state commissioner of police on behalf of the state government for necessary and prompt action. He too immediately mobilised personnel to the complex to ensure that no damage was done.

As you are aware, the crisis is that of the leadership of the House, not against the Executive. We are trying to pacify the 22 lawmakers to wait for their colleagues who are presently on pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia and Israel before they will do whatever they want to do.

“However, we have on authority that the 22 aggrieved members of the Assembly have insisted on going ahead with the impeachment and electing new leaders. They are now waiting to gain entrance into the chamber to carry out the procedure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now