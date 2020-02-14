Security chiefs must be sacked for not meeting targets —Lawan

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan has declared that those employed to be in charge of the nation’s security must be given targets and that they should be sacked if they do not meet set targets.

Lawan made the comments while speaking on Thursday at plenary after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Senator Kashim Shettima (Borno) urging the military authorities to establish a base in Auno community to intensify their efforts in the fight against terrorists in the northeastern part of the country.

Speaking further, Lawan said that government should continue to remain focused and united to ensure that insecurity arising from frequent attacks by insurgents becomes a thing of the past.

He said; “In a time like this, it’s extremely essential that leaders come together regardless of their political platforms or beliefs. We have to continue to remain focused and united to ensure that we deal with this security challenge in our country.

“If you employ someone, give them personal targets and if the targets are not met with any cogent reasons, he/she should go. When we hold people responsible, they’re likely to perform their job. We’re talking about the lives of the people that we represent. We should ensure there’s proper training for security personnel,” Lawan added.

Lawan’s comments comes after an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Auno in Borno State left no fewer than 30 travelers dead and many others injured last Sunday.

