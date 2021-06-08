Security Council nominates UN chief, Guterres for second term | Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations Security Council has formally selected the body’s Secretary-General, António Guterres as its nominee to serve a second five-year term in office.

The recommendation which was made in a resolution adopted by acclamation in a private meeting now goes to the 193-member General Assembly for formal approval.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Guterres said it was a great honour to be selected and thanked ambassadors serving on the Security Council for placing their trust in him.

He said: “My gratitude also extends to Portugal, for nominating me again. It has been an immense privilege to be at the service of the people.

“To be at service of the people and at the helm of the amazing men and women of this organisation for the past four-and-half years, when we have been facing so many complex challenges.

“I would be deeply humbled if the General Assembly were to entrust me with the responsibilities of a second mandate.”

Under procedures for appointing the world body’s new chief after the recommendation is transmitted from the Security Council to the General Assembly, a draft resolution is issued for the Assembly to take action.

After appropriate consultations with the Member States, the Assembly President fixes a date for the draft to be taken up.

Guterres circulated his vision statement for a second five-year term in March, and in early May he took part in an informal interactive dialogue at UN Headquarters.

The informal dialogues were introduced during the last selection process in the UN General Assembly, with the idea of allowing candidates to present their views and take questions from a wide range of representatives of the global community, including civil society organizations.

The last six proceedings for selecting the Secretaries-General were initiated by the Assembly through a resolution adopted by consensus.

Guterres, a former Portuguese Prime Minister, was elected the UN ninth Secretary-General in 2017.

